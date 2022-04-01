Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 198,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

