Bessemer Group Inc. Has $27.55 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,147,217 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

