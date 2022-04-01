Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

