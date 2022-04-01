Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

VRSK stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

