Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.55, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.