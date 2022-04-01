Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

VB opened at $212.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.33.

