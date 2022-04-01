Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.