Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,448 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $286.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day moving average of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

