Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,577 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after acquiring an additional 147,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $117.64 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

