Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $283.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

