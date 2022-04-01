Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.59. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Berry by 49,770.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

