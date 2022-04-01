Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,020. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

