Berkshire Bank Purchases Shares of 14,434 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 26,911,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,353,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last ninety days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

