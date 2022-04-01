Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 139.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 118.6% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

