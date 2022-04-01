BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,498 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3,386.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,097. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

