BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

