BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.44. 357,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock has a market cap of $616.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

