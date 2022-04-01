BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,109 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. 7,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,342. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.