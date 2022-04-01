BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,433 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

NUMV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,908 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

