BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

