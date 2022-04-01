Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 195.39% from the company’s current price.

888 has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.04) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.29 ($8.18).

888 opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £687.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

