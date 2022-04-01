Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 911,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 321,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

