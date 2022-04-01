Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,838 shares of company stock valued at $52,523,904 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

