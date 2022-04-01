Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,900,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900,518. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

