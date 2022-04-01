Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 75,424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,397. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

