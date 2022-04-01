Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

HAS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

