Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,975. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

