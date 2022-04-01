BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 714,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,042. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 258,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 842,747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

