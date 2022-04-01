Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

