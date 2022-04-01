Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €61.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.57 ($89.64).

ETR:BC8 opened at €51.20 ($56.26) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.43 and its 200-day moving average is €57.04.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

