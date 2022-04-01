Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
