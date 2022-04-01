Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.17 and last traded at 2.18. 7,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,245,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.27.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.25.
About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beachbody (BODY)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.