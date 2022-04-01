BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

BBTV opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$10.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

