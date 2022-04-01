Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.50

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 452093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

