Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 8,749 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000.

RYF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 85,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,107. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24.

