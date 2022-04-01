Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $402,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 1,291,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,802. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

