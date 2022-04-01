Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 23,816 Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

