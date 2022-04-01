Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €64.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

