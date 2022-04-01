Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €72.00 ($79.12) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

BAS opened at €51.76 ($56.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

