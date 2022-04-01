Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BCS lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.60.

BCS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

