Barclays Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €37.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

