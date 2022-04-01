Barclays Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $28.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $20.28 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,461,024 shares of company stock worth $33,071,349 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 69.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.