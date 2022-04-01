Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €24.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($26.37) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.81 ($29.46).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €20.55 ($22.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €20.94 ($23.01) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

