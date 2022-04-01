BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BKU opened at $43.96 on Thursday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

