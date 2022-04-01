Bank of The West Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

