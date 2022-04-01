Bank of The West Makes New $291,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of The West purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,077.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $897.80 and its 200 day moving average is $952.88.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.