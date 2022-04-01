Bank of The West Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

