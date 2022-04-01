Bank of The West Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.65 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

