Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $40.44.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.