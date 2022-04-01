Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Given New €4.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

